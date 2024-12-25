Charlie Simpson joins the cast of The War of the Worlds which is touring to Sheffiel's Utilita Arena on April 8, 2025 (photo: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer)

Charlie Simpson, renowned as a warrior in the pop industry with bandmates Fightstar and Busted, will use his gravel-voiced vocals to battle a Martian invasion in Jeff Wayne’s musical version of The War of the Worlds touring to Sheffield.

Winner of The Masked Singer in 2023, Charlie has landed the role of The Sung Thoughts of the Journalist and follows in the footsteps of Gary Barlow, Brian McFadden, Marti Pellow and Justin Hayward who have previously performed the part.

He joins a cast that includes Max George (The Wanted) and Maisie Smith (EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing).

Charlie said: “When Jeff Wayne called to ask whether I wanted to perform the role of The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist in his next arena tour, I knew I had to rise to the challenge — who wouldn’t want to battle against the Martians?” The War of The Worlds is one of those iconic pieces of music that’s become a building block in popular culture over the last forty-six years. I have vivid memories of listening to the album during my childhood, and I’m so thrilled that I get to sing The Eve of The War and Forever Autumn next year on arena stages across the country."

Jeff Wayne commented: “Since we began touring arenas in 2006 with my musical version of TWOTW, I’ve been so fortunate to have attracted a range of artists whose careers I’ve first admired, and then I discover they’re keen to come on board our Martian adventure. In March 2025 when we hit the road, our cast will be full of distinction once again, and I’m happy that I can now announce our last new cast member - Charlie Simpson of Busted and Fightstar fame, who has both a wonderful voice and physical presence that will grace the stage in our coming The Spirit of Man tour.”

Only VIP tickets remain on sale for the Sheffield performance, priced £225. Book online at www.sheffieldutiliaarena.co.uk