Bush Gothic will play folk songs from native Australia at gig in Derbyshire village

Jenny M. Thomas, Dan Witton and Chris Lewis comprise Bush Gothic.

The Melbourne musicians play at Crich Glebe Field Centre on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in support of their third album Beyond the Pale.

Bush Gothic are led by frontwoman and fiddle-singer Jenny M. Thomas, aided and abetted by her former bandmates from the feted Circus Oz – bassist Dan Witton and drummer Chris Lewis.

The band digest music plucked from an era of transportation and gold rushes, heroes and villains and shape-shift them into something gleaming, edgy and new, but still firmly anchored to their roots.