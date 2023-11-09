Bryan Adams to perform at Sheffield's Utilita Arena during So Happy It Hurts tour of UK
Bryan will perform at the Utilita Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024. This will be the 12th time that he has performed in the Sheffield venue.
His ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Arena Tour will feature tracks from the Grammy Award-nominated studio album as well as his biggest hits.
He released four albums, including So Happy It Hurts, in 2022 to take his studio albums to a total of 17.
A prolific songwriter, Bryan won two Grammy awards in 1992 for his work on Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves film soundtrack including Best Song Written for a Motion Picture which was (Everything I Do) I DoIt For You and Best Pop Instrumental Performance.
Bryan’s work has won 20 Juno Awards, three Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations. His song Never Gonna Break My Faith was the most recent Golden Globe nominee in 2007. That composition was used for the soundtrack of the film Bobby, a fictionalised account of the hours leading up the shooting of American senator Robert F. Kennedy.
Rock superstar Bryan has also collaborated with Sting and Rod Stewart in 1995 on the "All for Love" single, which received a Grammy nomination that year.
Bryan has been awarded the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia for his contribution to popular music and his philanthropicwork. He was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 1998 and into The Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2006.
To check ticket availability for his show next year, go to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/event/BryanAdams-2024