Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is to perform at Sheffield’s showpiece venue on one of just three dates in his UK tour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bryan will perform at the Utilita Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024. This will be the 12th time that he has performed in the Sheffield venue.

His ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Arena Tour will feature tracks from the Grammy Award-nominated studio album as well as his biggest hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He released four albums, including So Happy It Hurts, in 2022 to take his studio albums to a total of 17.

Most Popular

Bryan Adams will perform at Utilita Arena, Sheffield on May 18, 2024.

A prolific songwriter, Bryan won two Grammy awards in 1992 for his work on Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves film soundtrack including Best Song Written for a Motion Picture which was (Everything I Do) I DoIt For You and Best Pop Instrumental Performance.

Bryan’s work has won 20 Juno Awards, three Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations. His song Never Gonna Break My Faith was the most recent Golden Globe nominee in 2007. That composition was used for the soundtrack of the film Bobby, a fictionalised account of the hours leading up the shooting of American senator Robert F. Kennedy.

Rock superstar Bryan has also collaborated with Sting and Rod Stewart in 1995 on the "All for Love" single, which received a Grammy nomination that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryan has been awarded the Order of Canada and the Order of British Columbia for his contribution to popular music and his philanthropicwork. He was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 1998 and into The Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2006.