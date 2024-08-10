BRUDE will be headlining the live music offerings at Shinefest and Spadgerfest in Chesterfield.

Hard rocking band BRUDE are building up a formidable reputation as the go-to group for festival organisers.

The guys are headlining two big events on their Chesterfield doorstep – Shinefest at New Whittington Social Club on August 17 and Spadgerfest at the Britannia Inn, Brampton on September 7. Further afield, BRUDE will top the bill at Kelham Hall Beer & Cider Festival in Newark on October 25.

Frontman Rich Hattersley said “Some of the highlights for us up to now this year have been playing Rail Ale festival main stage on the Saturday night, 7000 people on site which was an epic and unforgettable experience which will take some beating; the other highlights are the festivals and some great gigs at Real Time Live.”

Festivals in Hollingwood, Dronfield Woodhouse, Brimington and Crystal Peaks plus smaller gigs have kept the BRUDE boys busy. Rich, the band’s bass player and singer, said: “We have taken on 38 dates for 2024 and probably counting if something catches our eye.”

World renowned drum case manufacturer Hardcase have chosen the band for sponsorship which is another feather in their cap this year.

BRUDE features Rich’s son Sam on drum/vocals, Rich’s younger brother Will on lead guitar/vocals and Ian Brailsford, formerly of blues band Little Dog, on guitar.

Sam, who is the youngest of Rich’s three children and his only son, has been playing for seven years since he was 13. Rich said: “He didn’t want to learn keyboards or guitar or bass which I could have helped him with for free, he wanted to learn drums. The good thing is this led to us playing songs together and he became a fairly epic drummer.

"My younger brother William, from my dad’s second marriage, is only six months older than Sam and has become an exceptional lead guitarist."

The band’s unusual name takes it cue from two of Rich’s earlier bands – Roxberg of the late Eighties and Roxberg Homebrude which played up until the pandemic. Rich said: “It’s a play on the name Roxberg Homebrude (because people used to say Roxberg sounded like a beer) and brude which is German for bro or brother and the obvious play being that as we are a family it is our brood."

Former Roxberg guitarist Kev Walkley joined forces with Rich, Sam and Will to form Roxberg Homebrude with the heady combination of seasoned talent and fresh input going down a storm at the County Music Bar in Chesterfield. Rich said: “Sam and Will stunned audiences at how young and accomplished they were, but then Covid hit and we were all locked down. We never managed to get things going with Kev again so that project ended there. Late 2022 we decided it was time to get things going again.

“BRUDE started looking for gigs in February 2023, we thought we would struggle because a lot of venues had already done most of their booking for the year. We were lucky that as we started gigging in March 2023 picking up cancellations etc. people started putting us forward to other venues and the dates started rolling in. We ended up playing 31 dates during the remainder of 2023 with all venues rebooking us.”*Shinefest celebrates the memory of Gracie Spinks whose life was cut short by a stalker three years ago. Spadgerfest is a tribute to Matt Evans who lost his battle against mouth and throat cancer in 2022. Each festival will deliver eight hours of music.