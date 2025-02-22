Award-winning singer Matt Goss will perform in Sheffield as part of a tour to celebrate a successful career both in England and in the United States.

Matt is renowned throughout the world as singer in the Eighties boy band BROS whose eight top ten hits included the chart-topper I Owe You Nothing and When Will I Be Famous, the latter single peaking at number two.

Tickets are on now sale for Matt’s show at the City Hall on March 14, 2025, when he is promising an evening to remember as part of his first UK tour since 2023. He said: “Trust me, what I’ve learnt over the years being on countless stages around the world, this will be your best night of the year!”

Matt burst on to the global entertainment scene as lead singer of the English pop sensation, BROS. Goss quickly became the youngest artist to sell out and headline the world- famous Wembley Stadium, performing to a crowd of more than 77,000 fans. He played a record 19 consecutive nights to more than 200,000 fans at Wembley Arena and broke a world record selling out two nights at the O2 Arena in London, (40,000 tickets) in an unbelievable seven seconds. He sang twice for Queen Elizabeth II and has taken his award-winning shows to the most prestigious venues around the world including the Royal Albert Hall.

Matt, who has performed in the States for an astounding 11 years, initially headed to the Palms Casino for one year only. The show became an instant success and he subsequently performed the show at the iconic Caesars Palace for the remainder of his Vegas residency. Whilst in the US, Goss performed in world renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden and even officially hailed August 8 as Matt Goss Day in Las Vegas.

A BAFTA winning movie entitled After the Screaming Stops, released in 2018, focused on Matt and his twin brother Luke’s life. Following a national theatre release, the movie went on to become the most downloaded BBC production in 2018 and it has been roundly hailed as “The greatest music documentary of all time” by GQ Magazine.

Tickets from £41.50, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk