The Britpop legends are celebrating the 25th year of their debut album ‘All Change’ with a series of special shows including one at Sheffield’s Foundry on January 20, 2022.

Singer and guitarist John Power said: “The All Change album will always be special to me and the band, it was our debut album, it captured all the energy and all our hopes and it was packed to the hilt with great songs. We’ll be playing it in its entirety on the All Change tour.”

Originally released in October 1995, ‘All Change’ became the highest selling debut album in the history of the Polydor label. The album, recorded and mixed at Manor and Sawmill studios with producer John Leckie, resulted in the top 20 hit singles ‘Finetime’ followed by ‘Alright’; with ‘Sandstorm’ and ‘Walkaway’ both reaching the top 10.

The live tour, rescheduled from 2020, will see John Power joined by Liam ‘Skin’ Tyson on guitar, Keith O’Neill on drums and Jay Lewis on bass.

Johnr formed the Liverpudlian band in 1992 after leaving The Las, a group in which he had played bass. Cast split in 2001 following a poor performance by their album Beetroot and the cancellation of a tour. Nine years later, Cast re-formed and toured the UK to mark the 15th anniversary of their debut album and a deluxe version of ‘All Change’ was released in October 2010.

Tickets cost £28 to see Cast at Sheffield’s Foundry. Go to www.premier.ticketek.co.uk