Britain's Got Talent winners Collabro will launch farewell tour in Sheffield

Collabro will launch their farewell tour at Sheffield City Hall on November 29, 2022.

The tuneful Britain’s Got Talent winners will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on November 29, 2022 to kick off an 11-date tour of the country.Collabro said: “We are so incredibly grateful to have been allowed to do what we love for eight years, and the fans are to thank for that. Their constant support and love have meant that we have travelled the world singing, and we can’t thank them enough. We are really excited to travel around the UK with a spectacular show, which we feel is the most fitting way to say goodbye.”The previously announced 'Christmas is Here' tour has been renamed 'The Farewell Tour,' and audiences can expect to hear stunning renditions of a variety of Collabro musical theatre classics, covers, and Christmas songs.From 'Stars' to 'Lighthouse,' Collabro – The Farewell Tour will showcase their pitch-perfect harmonies and serve as a poignant reminder of the joy of bringing everyone back together for the Christmas season before the quartet embarks on new adventures and discovers what happens next.

Ahead of the tour, the group will release a seventh studio album titled Be My Soul on October 7. Be My Soul is the perfect easy listening album for any listener, blending Collabro’s distinct vocals in original and timeless arrangements.

The Collabro singers took to Twitter to comment after their official announcement. Jamie Lambert posted: “I cannot tell you how wonderful the last eight years of my life have been. Millions of records sold, six UK tours but, most importantly, the best fans in the world.” Matt Pagan said: “We love you so much. Please please continue to support us.” Thomas J. Redgrave commented ”Thank you for all your support! Let’s make this farewell tour an event to remember for the rest of our lives!” Michael Auger posted: “Let’s make this a tour we will never forget.”

Collabro found fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2014 when they won that year’s series.

Since then, Michael, Jamie, Matt and Thomas have seen their success rise around the world.

After selling two million records, releasing six top-selling albums and racking up sell-out UK tours and headline slots at The London Palladium, Wembley Stadium, The O2 Arena, and The Royal Albert Hall, Collabro are set to reunite with fans for one final celebration.

Tickets to see Collabro in Sheffield are now on sale and are priced from £41.35. To book, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk