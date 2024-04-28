Britain's Got Talent finalist brings the wisdom of age to his new version of his first stand-up comedy show
Daliso performs at Wirksworth Town Hall on September 15, 2024 after a meteoric rise to fame following his appearances on telly’s prime time talent show seven years ago.
The Malawian born entertainer has performed on The Royal Variety Performance, appeared on QI, Have I Got News For You and is a series regular on the Apprentice You’re Fired. He has written and starred in four series of Citizen of Nowhere on BBC Radio 4 (nominated for an international Rose D’Or award).
In his first solo stand-up show Feed This Black Man which was performed 20 years ago in Canada, Daliso dissected the way Africans were always portrayed as starving, negative stereotypes that were all supported by charities. The jokes were mediocre, it included an offensive rap about poverty and the big finale was his eating a sandwich on stage…
He returns to the same themes but with fresh jokes in his latest show Feed This Black Man Again. Daliso talks about how different the show would have been if he wrote it now instead of the original time, and wondered if he would have cared as much about white privilege, or cultural misportrayal as he did as a 21-year-old? Now the 43-year-old Daliso critiques the naivete of that 21-year-old and what ridiculous preconceptions he had at a time when all young people dreamed of ‘changing the world’.
Daliso said: “Touring comedy is what I love most and do best. What’s interesting about this show is that I look back on how I started, where I am and get to the bottom of why I love and need this. It’s all very therapeutic and new age, but also i think this show is full of fun.”
In mulling over the wisdom of age, Daliso asks the audience a number of questions. Wouldn’t you love a chance to have your relationship again? Be employed at your first job, but this time stand up to your boss?
Tickets to see Feed The Black Man Again at Wirksworth Town Hall cost £17.50. Go to www.seetickets.com
