John's Choir at the auditions for Britain's Got Talent (photo: Tom Dymond/Thames)

A choir who competed on telly’s Britain’s Got Talent and sang in the Royal Variety Show will be performing live at a Derbyshire theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John’s Boys will be singing at Buxton Opera House on February 10, 2024, where they will bring a groundbreaking, modern twist to the traditional Welsh male voice choir. Enjoy breathtaking covers of Calum Scott’s Biblical and Harry Styles’ Falling plus modern twists on well known classics, like their stunning take on the famous Welsh hymn tune ‘Calon Lan’

The choir’s debut single, Biblical, went straight to number one in the iTunes classical charts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johns’ Boys is one of the most decorated British male choirs in history. The choir have won numerous choral competitions and in 2019 became the first British male voice choir to win the prestigious Pavarotti ‘Choir of the World’ prize at the Llangollen International music festival.

They have made numerous TV appearances, including The Last Night of the Proms and the Netflix blockbuster drama Stay Close. The choir has gathered millions of new followers since appearing on the live shows of Britain's Got Talent in 2023 and were described by Simon Cowell as “a brilliant choir. I love them!”

The choir is in great demand on the concert platform performing in prestigious theatres throughout Great Britain including The Apollo, Hammersmith,The Royal Albert Hall, London , Birmingham Symphony Hall Birmingham and the Millennium Theatre Cardiff. The choir regularly sings in the Principality Stadium for Welsh Rugby Union home international games.

Tickets to see John’s Choir cost £25; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk