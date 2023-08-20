Brit Fest returns to the Britannia Inn on Old Hall Road, on Sunday, August 27 when nearly nine hours of music and merry-making starts at 12.30pm.

Radio presenter Becky Measures, who organises and comperes the event, said: “We are proud to annnounce that Brit Fest, an iconic festival that has been an integral part of the local community for over 10 years will once again take place. Brit Fest promises a day filled with incredible live music performances. The festival's mission is to support the Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline, a cause close to our hearts. Together we can make a positive impact and raise awareness while enjoying a fantastic day. of entertainment.”

This 11th charity festival will be headline by indie rock band Marsden whose big gigs in the area have included Brit Fest at the Britannia Inn in Tupton, Rockfest at the Hollingwood Hotel, Hollingwood and Spadgerfest at the Spotted Frog, Brampton. Based in Chesterfield, four-piece band Marsden learned to play at Real Time and did their early gigs there.

Marsden headline Brit Fest at the Britannia Inn, Old Road, Brampton, Chesterfield, on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Fresh from appearances at Chesterfield and Buxton Eat in the Park festivals, Loxley bring their party sounds to Brit Fest. The five-strong group is composed of experienced musicians who have played at festivals, wedding venues, pubs and bars all over the UK. Loxleigh’s repertoire stretches from classic Motown to modern-day rock covers.

Shaun ‘Banger’ Scott, a DJ/ producer who pioneered the bassline genre, will be airing a 90s’ dance set at the outdoor event. His massive 1999 hit Gordon’s Groove still gets airplay at clubs and festivals and on radio worldwide. Shaun’s album with Jamie Duggan was the second biggest selling compilation of 2008, selling more than 200,000 copies.

Becky Measures said: “We are super grateful Shaun is bringing his 90s’ dance set to Brit Fest this year which really adds to the incredible talent we have to offer on the day.”

Fresh from performing with Olly Murs the night before, Elle Coles and Katy Plant will be airing their brand new singles. Elle and Katy, two of Yorkshire’s Greatest Talent winners, wrote and recorded the songs at the famous Steelworks Studios in Sheffield as part of their prize.

Leading Pulp tribute band Pulp’d, indie rock band Minus Sumthing, Kelly Shambles, Alan and Vanessa with Tilly are also supporting Brit Fest with live performances.

Ten-year-old singer Eva-May Menzies will launch the event in a proud moment for her mum Becky Measures.

Becky said: “Brit Fest is more than just music: it's a family-friendly event. We have an array of fun-fllled activities including glitter face paints, a bouncy castle for the kids and outside bars serving refreshing beverages and a variety of delectable food options.”

An episode of the Mother/Daughter Breast of Friends podcast will be recorded on the day. The podcast is a new initiative by Wendy Watson and Becky Measures in which they share their journey and others’ stories of hereditary breast cancer.