Brass in the Park concert on June 28 will form part of Bakewell Carnival week's activities (photo: Adobe Stock/Sergey Kolpotov)

Brass In The Park will feature live performances by Bakewell Silver Band, Cressbrook Brass Band, Tideswell Brass Band and Youlgrave Silver Band at Bakewell Recreation Ground on Wednesday, June 28.

People are invited to bring a picnic and chairs to the concert, which is organised by Bakewell Rotary Club. The concert will take place near the tennis courts and starts at 7.30pm.

