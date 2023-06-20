News you can trust since 1855
Brass in the Park four-band music night in Bakewell will include collection in memory of concert founder

Four brass bands will be joining forces in a Derbyshire town to raise money in memory of the founder of annual open-air concerts.
By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST
Brass in the Park concert on June 28 will form part of Bakewell Carnival week's activities (photo: Adobe Stock/Sergey Kolpotov)Brass in the Park concert on June 28 will form part of Bakewell Carnival week's activities (photo: Adobe Stock/Sergey Kolpotov)
Brass in the Park concert on June 28 will form part of Bakewell Carnival week's activities (photo: Adobe Stock/Sergey Kolpotov)

Brass In The Park will feature live performances by Bakewell Silver Band, Cressbrook Brass Band, Tideswell Brass Band and Youlgrave Silver Band at Bakewell Recreation Ground on Wednesday, June 28.

People are invited to bring a picnic and chairs to the concert, which is organised by Bakewell Rotary Club. The concert will take place near the tennis courts and starts at 7.30pm.

Admission to the concert is free. There will be a collection for The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds in memory of Professor Mike Fowler who launched the Brass in the Park concerts.

