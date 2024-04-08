The concert in Hathersage Methodist Church on April 13 will start at 7pm. Tickets are £8 for adults with under 16s free, and available on the door or via www.wegottickets.com/event/608630 .

Hathersage Brass Band is composed of players ranging from school age to those who have retired from work. The band rehearses on Sunday evenings in Marsh Lane and welcomes recruits, in particular cornets and basses. To get in touch, email [email protected] or visit the website, www.hathersagebrassband.co.uk