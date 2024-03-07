Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2025 Boyzlife tour will land at Sheffield City Hall on March 2 for the finale of a 14-date run of shows across the UK. Pre-sale tickets will be released today (Thursday, March 6, 2024) and go on general sale on Friday, March 7, both at 10am.

The 2025 Boyzlife tour will include from Boyzone: I Love The Way You Love Me, All That I Need, No Matter What and from Westlife: My Love, I Lay My Love On You, Uptown Girl. The bands racked up 21+ UK number ones between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Westlife, Brian holds a record-breaking seven consecutive UK and Ireland number ones, as well as 12 chart toppers overall. The band sold more than 30 million records globally and secured four number one albums. Brian also went on to achieve solo success after Westlife securing a UK number one with Real To Me.

Most Popular

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden front Boyzlife who will perform at Sheffield City Hall on March 2, 2025.

Keith also enjoyed great success as a member of Boyzone with six number one UK singles, including 16 out of their first 17 releases making the top 5. The group had five number one albums and sold more than 25 million records worldwide.

The pair joined forces in 2016 after leaving their respective groups and have performed as Boyzlife for more than 100,000 fans around Europe and the UK, with two sell-out tours either side of the Covid pandemic.