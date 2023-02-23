The group has announced a huge tour for 2023, including dates at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on October 23 and Sheffield Utilita Arena on November 11, the latter being the final night of the tour. Tickets for ‘EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour’ will be released on Friday, March 3, at 9am.

JLS’s 2021 comeback tour proved to be one of the hottest tickets for years, with the boys performing to a total of more than 350,000 people, including four sold-out shows at The O2 in London.

“We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour!” said JLS. “Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"

They scored their first of five UK chart-topping hits in 2009 when Beat Again shot straight to number one, followed by Everybody In Love, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna. With another five top ten hits to their credit, JLS also impacted the album charts with their self-titled number one debut and three more top three records before saying goodbye with their 2013 ‘Greatest Hits’ album. Throughout, they were heralded with numerous major awards, notably two BRIT Awards and five MOBO Awards.

While each member continued their own successful careers outside of JLS, they remained best of friends and shared a nagging feeling that they had unfinished business to address. In February 2020 they announced details of their ‘Beat Again’ reunion tour, which was quickly extended and then completed in November 2021 after the world reopened post-lockdown. They also returned to the charts when their album ‘2.0’ debuted at number four, with the songs Eternal Love and Day One becoming new fan favourites as the tour progressed.

Now the JLS heart will beat yet again.

For Nottingham tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com. For Sheffield tickets, priced from £38.95, go to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk