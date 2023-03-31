News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
15 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
18 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
19 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
20 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
21 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Bowie's hits live on in Jean Genie tribute show heading for Derbyshire venue

Fans of David Bowie’s music can hear all the hits in a tribute show that is touring to Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
John Mainwaring will sing the hits of David Bowie in his show Jean Genie at The Flowerpot, Derby, on April 8.2023.
John Mainwaring will sing the hits of David Bowie in his show Jean Genie at The Flowerpot, Derby, on April 8.2023.
John Mainwaring will sing the hits of David Bowie in his show Jean Genie at The Flowerpot, Derby, on April 8.2023.

Jean Genie includes songs such as Starman, Rebel Rebel, Life On Mars, Modern Love, Young Americans and Let’s Dance.

Bowie soundalike John Mainwaring takes centre stage in the production which will be hosted at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the late 1990s John toured with David Bowie's most famous band of the 1970s, The Spiders from Mar. To this day he remains to be one of only a few tribute artists to tour and perform with an original artist’s band. John also played harmonica and sang backing vocals with Def Leppard's Joe Elliott on the Spiders From Mars’ Cybernauts album.

Most Popular

    John has been signed by numerous record companies throughout his career - twice with Warner Bros. In the 1980s David Bowie's world famous producer Tony Visconti produced some of John's songs when he was signed to WEA. John’s latest achievements have been writing three songs for Tony Christie's million selling album 'The Definitive Collection', plus numerous theme tunes for BBC radio.

    He prides himself on the quality of his singing voice, mannerisms and overall style of David Bowie. Many of John's latest performances have been with Trevor Chance's famous show of 'Legends' in Blackpool.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tickets cost £13 to see Jean Genie, available from The Flowerpot and online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

    David BowieDerbyshire