John Mainwaring will sing the hits of David Bowie in his show Jean Genie at The Flowerpot, Derby, on April 8.2023.

Jean Genie includes songs such as Starman, Rebel Rebel, Life On Mars, Modern Love, Young Americans and Let’s Dance.

Bowie soundalike John Mainwaring takes centre stage in the production which will be hosted at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the late 1990s John toured with David Bowie's most famous band of the 1970s, The Spiders from Mar. To this day he remains to be one of only a few tribute artists to tour and perform with an original artist’s band. John also played harmonica and sang backing vocals with Def Leppard's Joe Elliott on the Spiders From Mars’ Cybernauts album.

Most Popular

John has been signed by numerous record companies throughout his career - twice with Warner Bros. In the 1980s David Bowie's world famous producer Tony Visconti produced some of John's songs when he was signed to WEA. John’s latest achievements have been writing three songs for Tony Christie's million selling album 'The Definitive Collection', plus numerous theme tunes for BBC radio.

He prides himself on the quality of his singing voice, mannerisms and overall style of David Bowie. Many of John's latest performances have been with Trevor Chance's famous show of 'Legends' in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad