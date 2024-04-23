Bonfire Radicals play at the High Peak Bookstore and Cafe in Buxton on May 10, 2024 (photo: Grant Harper Photography)

High Peak Bookstore and Cafe in Buxton launches its month-long Bookstock festival on Friday, April 26 with a show by The Guv’nor of folk rock Ashley Hutchings and Becky Mills on Friday, April 27.

Louisa McPhie, managing director, said: “We held our first Bookstock (Woodstock in a bookshop) festival in spring 2023 and, hoping to learn from and build on its success, we have music from international sensations to indie darlings and hometown heroes. There’s a little something for everyone.”

Derbyshire Times

The opening weekend will also see performances from Born Healer and Sam Jones on Saturday, April 27, Thomas Spats Langham and The Man In The Hat on Sunday, April 28 and Dan Evans on Monday, April 29.

Judy Dunlop and Donovylan will be performing on May 3, Psychodahlia and Dave Onions on May 4, Jazzy Badgers on May 5 and Trilogy Ensemble on May 6.

Bonfire Radicals play on May 10, Annie Duggan & Rob Hines and Red Sky Dawn on May 11, Basin Street and Victoria Lucie on May 12 and Jonathan Prag and Steve Marsh on May 13.

Michael Chapman Tribute Night is lined up for May 17, The Brackish and Timothy Hoad perform on May 18, Joe Tatton Trio and Hitiro on May 19 and Ric Lee plays out the festival on May 20.

High Peak Bookstore and Cafe is a family-run business that was launched by David McPhie who used to run the record shop Some Kinda Mushroom in Chesterfield and was Joe Cocker’s first manager. His daughter Louisa became managing director eight years ago and opened a cafe in the bookstore. Louise’s two daughters, Freya and Mia, work in the cafe and bookshop respectively. The business employs 43 members of staff.

Louisa said: “For 23 years we have been known for our eclectic and extensive range of books at bargain prices, our tasteful gifts and our fabulous array of greeting cards however, more recently, we are visited by people wanting a destination with more than just our great shopping experience. Our café offers delicious homemade food, loose leaf teas and, in our humble opinion, the best coffee for miles around, plus the chance to relax and wind down in a warm and welcoming environment.

“By night, our café transforms into an intimate and laid-back setting, perfect for music, talks, quizzes and more, with room for up to sixty audience members seated at tables. We serve local ales and cider, coffee, teas and wine, as well as gourmet snacks and soft drinks.

“We love to keep growing, improving and evolving and, in time, we hope to become, not only a destination for day visitors, but also a much-loved and well-renowned local evening venue, with a range of performers and genres to suit our current and loyal customer base and also to attract new audiences to our unique little corner of the Peak District…and so ‘Bookstock’ was born.”