Bob Marley tribute show Legend will replay all the hits at Derbyshire theatre
Reggae maestro Bob Marley’s music lives on in a tribute show that is visiting Derbyshire.
Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at Buxton Opera House on Friday, January 26, 2024 offers music fans two hours of timeless hits that combine distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship. Could You Be Loved, Is This Love?, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Iron Lion Zion, Exodus, I Shot the Sheriff and many more Marley greats will be aired.
Tickets cost £31.50, available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
Legend – The Music of Bob Marley will also tour to Sheffield City Hall on February 7, 2024. Tickets cost £39.50; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk