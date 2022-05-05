Bob Fox concert in Derbyshire honours lives of folk musicians Barry Coope and Mick Peat

Bob Fox will perform at St Peter's Church, Belper.

He will air his songs at St Peter’s Church, Belper, on May 14, 2022, at 7.30pm.

Concert organiser George Gunby said: “When I asked Bob if he’d perform a celebration concert for Mick and Barry he didn’t hesitate. He has a connection to the area through John Tams.”

Bob’s collaboration with John began in 2006 when he was involved in the Radio Ballads project. In the same year Bob’s finest album The Blast was produced by John.

A meeting between the two after a concert at the Spanker Inn, Nether Heage, resulted in John suggesting Bob would be ideal as Songman in the National Theatre’s War Horse. John was a member of the origianl creative team and was the original Songman. Three months later Bob was rehearsing in London and played the role for three years in the West End and toured around the UK, Ireland and South Africa for a further three years.

Bob has racked up 47 years singing professionally during which time he has been nominated for best folk singer in the BBC Folk Music Awards, recorded 14 albums and four solo sets.

His early career involved partnerships with Tom McConville and Stu Luckley as well as solo concerts around the UK.

Bob currently performs in a duo with former Lindisfarne frontman Billy Mitchell which they launched a couple of decades ago.

Barry Coope, whom John Tams described as ‘the greatest singer of this or any generation’, passed away in November last year.

MIck Peat, who died in January 2021, was a promoter and musician who presented BBC Radio Derby’s Folkwaves show for 25 years.

Proceeds from this concert will go to good causes chosen by Barry and Mick’s families.

Tickets £12 from www.livetickets.org