Blues-rock maestro Chantel McGregor returns to Derbyshire venue
The blues-rock maestro will be lighting up the stage of The Flowerpot in Derby on November 2 where she will air choice cuts from the handful of albums she has recorded.
Chantel is not only a mean guitarist but a versatile vocalist whose pitch soars from a whisper to a battle cry.
A teenage guitar prodigy, she was the first student at Leeds College of Music to achieve a 100% pass mark, with 18 distinctions, and left with a first class honours in popular music.
Eary in her career Chantel was invited by Joe Bonamassa on two of his tours.
Her debut album, Like No Other, was released in 2011 to great acclaim with one critic saying: ““Chantel McGregor deserves to be held up as a messiah of blues-rock and given her own mountain. She doesn’t strum or pick her guitar but almost bends and distorts it, as if she’s channelling the ghost of Hendrix through her fingers.”
Chantel scooped five honours at the British Blues Awards from 2011 to 2014 during which period she was a two-times winner of guitarist of the year, young artist of the year, best female artist and best female vocalist.
Her single Take The Power was playlisted for five weeks on Planet X radio in 2015. During lockdown she released a cover of Lady GaGa’s Stupid Love on the US record label Cleopatra.
Tickets for her show in Derby cost £16; go to www.rawpromo.co.uk