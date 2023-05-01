Whilst Dan’s contempories are performing in concert halls and arenas, he has instead opted to make his 2023 electric tour not only a much more intimate experience for fans but to return to the towns and cities that have been instrumental in his stratospheric rise in the UK blues-rock scene. Patlansky explains: “The blues is all about intimacy and intimate venues. It’s where it was born, and where it’s meant to be performed. I love nothing more than performing in a place where I feel the crowd’s energy, and they can feel ours. It’s a give and energy swap that only exists in intimate venues. The venues and towns we’ve chosen this time around are pivotal to my career, because its where it all began for me on the UK touring scene.”