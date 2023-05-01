Blues-rock guitarist Dan Patlansky returns to Sheffield to treat fans to new material and old favourites
Award-winning guitarist Dan Patlansky will be backed by a full band when he performs a selection of new tracks and fan favourites in Sheffield.
The South African blues-rock maestro will play at The Greystones pub on May 14 where the show will include tracks written for his next album and selections from the 2022 studio album Shelter Of Bones.
Dan previously toured the UK as special guest to Joe Satriani on his ‘Shockwave Tour in 2015 and returned to tour with King King the following year. In 2017 he joined guitarists Joanne Shaw Taylor and Walter Trout on their tours.
Whilst Dan’s contempories are performing in concert halls and arenas, he has instead opted to make his 2023 electric tour not only a much more intimate experience for fans but to return to the towns and cities that have been instrumental in his stratospheric rise in the UK blues-rock scene. Patlansky explains: “The blues is all about intimacy and intimate venues. It’s where it was born, and where it’s meant to be performed. I love nothing more than performing in a place where I feel the crowd’s energy, and they can feel ours. It’s a give and energy swap that only exists in intimate venues. The venues and towns we’ve chosen this time around are pivotal to my career, because its where it all began for me on the UK touring scene.”
On his eight-date UK tour Dan will be fundraising and raising awareness for the work done by Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity.
Tickets cost £20.90, available from www.wegottickets.com/event/563883