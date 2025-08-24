David McPhie, right, and Aaron Brown are aiming to raise £800 for a Blue Plaque to be fixed to a property in Chesterfield where Joe Cocker recorded the demo which led to his stellar career.

Music promoters are drumming up funds for a Blue Plaque to be erected on the Chesterfield building where Joe Cocker recorded a demo that set him on the path to fame and fortune.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That demo secured Joe a recording contract, followed by a chart-topping single, appearances at the world’s biggest festivals and a stellar career which included a Grammy Award.

David McPhie, who had an upstairs flat on the corner of Chatsworth Road and Schoolboard Lane in 1967, said: “In the December of that year, I recorded a demo tape with Joe Cocker and his bass guitarist/keyboard player, Chris Stainton, which I took down to publicist Tone Hall in London. It secured him a recording contract with Regal Zonophone, which resulted in his number one hit record, ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ in December 1968.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David and fellow music promoter Aaron Brown are keen to recognise the part that Chesterfield played in Joe’s success. They are aiming to raise £800 for the Blue Plaque, after Councillor Ed Fordham and Chesterfield Civic Society acquired permission for the commemoration to be erected.

Joe Cocker sings With A Little Help From My Friends at Woodstock in 1969 (photo: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

The promoters will host a fundraising night at Hasland Club on September 16 when local musicians will perform acoustic versions of songs recorded by and associated with Joe during his career. The evening will include a ‘stage panel’ of those who were involved with Joe in the Sheffield and Chesterfield music scene of the Sixties.

Tickets cost £10, available from ticketsource.co.uk/hasland-club

This bid to honour Joe comes in the year that the legendary singer is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, alongside Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, the White Stripes, and Soundgarden. The induction ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on November 8, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield born Joe was a gas fitter by day and worked the pubs at night where his gritty blues voice and dynamic stage presence went down a storm. He packed out Barrow Hill Hotel where he was a weekly attraction and is remembered for his performances at the Markham Arms in Brimington and at the Queen’s Park Hotel in Chesterfield.

A year after he topped the charts with A Little Help From My Friends, Joe performed at premier music festivals Woodstock and the Isle of Wight. His 1974 recording of You Are So Beautiful reached number five in the US charts. Joe also had a number one in the US with Up Where We Belong, a duet he recorded with Jennifer Warnes for the film An Officer and A Gentleman, which earned a Grammy Award.

Joe was 70 when he died in 2014. The cause of death was lung cancer.