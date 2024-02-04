Blue are special guests for the Ultimate 90s concert on Saturday, August 31, during the Darley Park Weekender in Derby.

The Darley Park Weekender – which draws thousands of people each year – will offer a star-studded collections of musicians and well-known DJs over the weekend of August 30 to September 1, 2024.

80s Mix Tape promises a party to remember when Jason Donovan, Chesney Hawkes and Scott Mills take to the stage on Friday, August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Donovan broke many hearts as boy-next-door Scott Robinson in Neighbours, before going on to top the charts alongside co-star Kylie Minogue with Especially for You. His career as pop star and actor went stellar, with highlights including 1989 album Ten Good Reasons and his performance in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the West End.

Most Popular

Jason Donovan will be performing in the 80s Mix Tape concert on August 30 at Darley Park, Derby (photo: Sam Tabone/Getty Images).

Chesney Hawkes rose to fame with massive number one hit The One and Only and went on to have a varied career as popstar, musical theatre actor and television personality.

DJ Scott Mills has been ruling the BBC Radio 1 and 2 airwaves since 1998, after starting his career in the 80s aged just 16. He’ll take the party up a notch as he takes to the decks performing a banging 80s DJ set.

Joining them will be The 80s Reunion, a four-piece tribute act that authentically recreate the look and sound of the decade. With awesome dancers and a live band, they will recreate some of the very best chart-topping hits from icons such as Duran Duran, The Human League, Madonna, Eurythmics and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimate 90s will see another crop of poptastic names heading to Derby on Saturday, August 31 with special guests Blue joining Honeyz and Chris Moyles for the show.

The One and Only chart-topper Chesney Hawkes will sing at Darley Park, Derby on August 31 (photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Brit Award-winning boyband Blue, consisting of members Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan, have sold 15 million records worldwide. Their multiple hits include All Rise, Too Close, If You Come Back and Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.

R&B girl group Honeyz had five UK top 10 hits Finally Found, End of the Line, Love of a Lifetime, Never Let You Down and Won't Take It Lying Down. Original members Celena Cherry and Mariama Goodman will take to the stage to bang out the hits.

DJ Chris Moyles is best known for The Chris Moyles Show, on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 and more recently on Radio X. He’ll take the party up a notch as he takes to the decks with his 90s Hangover DJ set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining them will be the Ultimate Boy Band Party Show, taking you back to the 90s with over 30 number one hits. With more key-changes than a Casio PT-50 the boys will be body poppin’ to bangers from Take That, Nsync and The Backstreet Boys as well as stepping from their stools for favourites from Westlife and many more.

Derby band Cassette Roulette are a five-piece band made up of full-time professional musicians and two of the best female singers around. They’ve entertained crowds at hundreds of events across the UK, playing the perfect mix of old favourites and modern classics to keep the dance-floor full, all killer no filler! They will be performing at both the 80s Mix Tape and Ultimate 90s.

Then on Sunday, September 1, audience favourite The Darley Park Concert will close The Darley Park Weekender 2024. The concert, which has been taking place for three decades, will have more classical music from Sinfonia Viva and the traditional fireworks in one of the UK’s biggest outdoor classical concerts.