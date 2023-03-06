Grade 2 will play at The Hairy Dog, Derby, on March 14 in support of their new album (photo: Ryan Mackfall)

The band will play at The Hairy Dog, Derby, on March 14 when they will bring their trademark blistering live performance and exceptional musicianship to the stage.

Their third studio album, Grade 2, was released on Hellcat Records in February, preceded by feelgood single Under The Streetlight which is a hopeful song about community. The band said of the single: “Even though there are times when life can feel stagnant or things aren’t going to plan, there will always be people there to support you whether it’s mates, a partner, or your family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United by a love of old-school punk, ska and oi, childhood friends Sid Ryan (vocals, bass), Jacob Hull (drums) and Jack Chatfield (guitar, vocals) formed Grade 2 when they were 14 years old, honing their craft playing Clash and Jam covers before refining their own sound. Ten years on, their new album is Grade 2’s magnus opus, a record to rattle your bones, stir your heart and have you singing till you’re hoarse.

The recording was done at Ship Rec Studio with Rancid’s Tim Armstrong who helms Hellcat Records. Grade 2 signed to Hellcat Records in 2018.

Most Popular

Commenting on their latest album, drummer Jacob said: “We worked flat-out recording this record but we never felt pressured, Tim keeping us in the zone to make the best tunes of our lives.”