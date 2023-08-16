News you can trust since 1855
Blair Dunlop will play hometown show in Chesterfield

Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist Blair Dunlop returns to Chesterfield for a hometown gig.
By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Aug 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Blair Dunlop will be performing at St Leonard's Church, Spital, in September.Blair Dunlop will be performing at St Leonard's Church, Spital, in September.
Blair Dunlop will be performing at St Leonard's Church, Spital, in September.

With four albums and two EPs under his belt, Blair will have plenty of material to choose from when he performs at St Leonard’s Church Spital, on September 16, 2023. He recently made a brief appearance at Stainsby Festival, supporting his mum Judy Dunlop who is a long established folk singer.

Blair has built a reputation for his songwriting since winning the Horizon award at the BBC Folk Awards 2013 when he debut album Bight and Blossom contributed to his success. His two single releases, The Egoist and 356, were given BBC Radio 2 playlist status in 2016. He released his first live record, Trails: Queenland, in 2021 which chronicled his tour of Australia.

There will also be a unique appearance from Rude Not To, otherwise known as guitarist and composer Jonathan Dellicour who is one of the famous Belgian Spireites who started supporting Chesterfield FC about 10 years ago. Under the name Rude Not To, he recently produced a successful album titled Why Chesterfield which is dedicated to the town and its football team.

Brussels-based Jonathan’s favourite guitar technique is fingerpicking.

Tickets for Blair Dunlop and Rude Not To’s gig cost £15, available from Spital Arts Facebook page, email: [email protected] or call 01246 220741.

