Blair Dunlop will be performing at St Leonard's Church, Spital, in September.

With four albums and two EPs under his belt, Blair will have plenty of material to choose from when he performs at St Leonard’s Church Spital, on September 16, 2023. He recently made a brief appearance at Stainsby Festival, supporting his mum Judy Dunlop who is a long established folk singer.

Blair has built a reputation for his songwriting since winning the Horizon award at the BBC Folk Awards 2013 when he debut album Bight and Blossom contributed to his success. His two single releases, The Egoist and 356, were given BBC Radio 2 playlist status in 2016. He released his first live record, Trails: Queenland, in 2021 which chronicled his tour of Australia.

There will also be a unique appearance from Rude Not To, otherwise known as guitarist and composer Jonathan Dellicour who is one of the famous Belgian Spireites who started supporting Chesterfield FC about 10 years ago. Under the name Rude Not To, he recently produced a successful album titled Why Chesterfield which is dedicated to the town and its football team.

Brussels-based Jonathan’s favourite guitar technique is fingerpicking.