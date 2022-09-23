Blair Dunlop returns to Derbyshire on 'small halls' tour of UK

Blair Dunlop will share songs from his back catalogue and tales from the road when his 'small halls' tour visits Derbyshire.

Blair will play a selection of songs from his 2021 album Trails – Queensland during his concert at Brailsford & Ednaston Village Institute on Saturday, October 1,

The album documents his 2019/20 Australian tour where he playing for isolated communities before moving on to major festival appearances.

On his UK ‘small halls’ tour, Blair is playing songs from the five albums and two EPs he has now released and regaling audiences with his tales from the road.

The gifted singer-songwriter and guitarist has appeared at high-profile musical events such as Glastonbury and Cambridge Folk Festival and Port Fairy and Woodford in Australia.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blair won the Horizon Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in 2013. He was awarded the Special Jury Prize of the Premio Ciampi in the Italian city of Livorno in 2014.