Black Grape announce tour including gig in Sheffield
Tickets for the show at The Leadmill on December 4 go on sale on January 31 at 10am, available from https://crosstownconcerts.seetickets.com/tour/black-grape
Regarded as one of the most innovative and iconic bands of the last 25 years, Black Grape have had four top ten singles – Reverend Black Grape, In the Name of the Father, Fat Neck, England’s Irie. Their 1995 debut album shot into the charts at number one and achieved platinum status while follow-up release, Stupid Stupid Stupid, went gold two years later.
The band recorded England Till I Die for the European nations of 2016, their album Pop Voodoo was released the following year and their latest release, Orange Head, came out at the beginning of 2024.
Black Grape always were a grimily cosmic musical jigsaw, melding rock, hip-hop, acid house, psychedelic pop and reggae with Ryder’s gutter poetry, delivered in his inimitable shyster’s bark.
Both Shaun Ryder and Paul Leveridge, known as Kermit, came from edgy-but-cool parts of Manchester. Ryder has grown from a wild young tearaway into a British national treasure. He’s compiled a best-selling account of life in the Happy Mondays, a stunning electropunk album in Amateur Night in the Big Top and sung lyrics on the Gorillaz track Dare which delivered the band their only No.1 single on their debut album.
