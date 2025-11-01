Billy Ocean and Marti Pellow will sing their hits at Darley Park Weekender, Derby on August 21, 2026.

Billy Ocean and Marti Pellow have been announced as the big names for the opening night of Darley Park Weekender 2026.

The pair – who have sold millions of records between them – will perform at the popular event in Derby on August 21.

Billy is one of the biggest recording stars Britain has ever produced, racking up a pile of gold and platinum records across the globe. His timeless hits include worldwide number ones such as Red Light Spells Danger, Love Really Hurts Without You, When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going, and the Grammy Award-winning Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run).

Marti is best known as the frontman of the chart-topping group Wet Wet Wet, whose defining voice gave the world the iconic 15-week No.1 single, Love Is All Around. Marti’s acclaimed solo career spans more than a dozen albums and he has established himself as a leading man in musical theatre.

Cllr Nadine Peatfield, leader of Derby City Council and cabinet member for city centre, regeneration, strategy and policy, said: “We’re bringing a fresh take to the Darley Park Weekender this year and I’m thrilled we’ve got two renowned international artists topping the bill on the Friday night! For kids of the

eighties, they are icons for so many of us.

“I had a poster of Marti Pellow on my wall and I still remember the dance to When The Going Gets Tough. I'll be watching to see how many are re-enacting it on the night! It’s going to be fantastic.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 7, with a presale to existing Derby LIVE customers on November 6 at 10am. To access the presale, you’ll need to create a Derby LIVE account at derbylive.co.uk by November 5.

Snap up your tickets before March 31 to get them for £40. Derby city residents can get tickets for just £35 until December 31. From April 1, tickets will be £45, and then £50 if bought on the day. Under 18s are £20 and under £5s free. VIP tickets cost £75, with access to the Darley Garden, with a VIP bar and toilets.

Stars for the Saturday concert at Darley Park Weekender 2026 are expected to be announced shortly.