Big-hearted musicians play for free at Matlock gig in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Little Dog, Paramount Dukes, Mark Morgan Hill, Brew Droop and DFACTO, clockwise from top left, will be performing at The Loft in Matlock on October 22 in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The kind-hearted players are giving their services for free at The Loft, Matlock, on October 22, 2022.

Organised by Marie Shaw and Bunny Hambleton-Relf, the fundraiser is the latest in a series of annual concerts in the town to support the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Mark Morgan Hill, who quit a 25-year career as a chef to pursue music, is among the acts who will be performing on the night after his successful first year on the gig scene. Mark, who will be playing an acoustic set, said: “I was thrilled to be asked to be part of last year’s fundraiser at such an early stage in my venture into music and live performing so to be asked back again it’s just brilliant. It’s such a worthy cause, suffering from a disability myself (Crohns disorder) I can fully appreciate why raising awareness for charities is super important. It’s also a great night of entertainment too.”

Little Dog.

Brew Droop, whose interpretation of classic reggae is characterised by dub and hip hop notes, are also among the line-up. Their one drop beats and heavy bass lines will flow through both modern and timeless tunes.

The Paramount Dukes are a four piece combo fronted by the guitar and vocals of Robert Laughlin, the artist sometimes known as Whiskey Bob Shaker. HIs band mates include James Leavett, formerly of Chesterfield’s The Penny Loafers, providing guitar shimmer, Mike Bateson residing on the drum stool and Jack Floyd on bass. The Dukes aim to entertain and specialise in the songs you had forgotten you liked.

Little Dog is a six piece, who over the last eight years of rehearsing have honed their own blend of rhythm and blues covers. They play an eclectic mix of Dr Feelgood, with a pinch of The Pirates and bluesy-soul stirred in. The band members are Rob Fisher (drums), David Keal (bass), Tony Rodgers (keyboards), Ian Brailsford (guitar), Kevin Butterfield (vocal/harps), Elli Butterfield (vocal).

DFACTO headline the show, promising to have the crowd dancing and chanting along to indie and rock classics from artists including Blondie, Pink, The Killers, Green Day, Stereophonics and Amy Winehouse. Established for more than 10 years, the band is fronted by vocalist Emma Esmerelda, accompanied by Jame Stock (guitar and vocals), Mr Bunny (bass) and Andy Lawton (drums).

Funds will be raised for the charity through a raffle to be drawn on the night. Prizes include £100 in cash, a gourmet food and drink hamper, afternoon tea and personal training session. Tickets can be bought in advance by emailing: [email protected] or [email protected]

Cystic fibrosis is a life-shortening genetic condition that slowly destroys the lungs and digestive system – only half live to celebrate their 40th birthday. The faulty gene is carried by two million people in the UK.