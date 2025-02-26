Rare Occasion will play at Chesterfield Labour Club on March 8 and at Bakewell's Medway Centre on April 8, 2025.

Derbyshire musicians will be raising money for good causes at concerts in Derbyshire towns.

Folk favourites Rare Occasion will be performing in fundraisers arranged by Chesterfield Love Music Hate Racism and Bakewell Oxfam Group. The trio comprises singer Judy Dunlop with Jon Scaife on guitar and Nigel Corbett on violin. Judy remains one of traditional and contemporary British folk music’s top vocalists. She has produced albums including Sway with Me and My Arms are a Cradle.

The first of Rare Occasions’ concerts is at Chesterfield Labour Club on March 8 where proceeds will go to the North Derbyshire Refugee Support Group.

Also performing at the Folk Against Fascism event will be Satnam Galsian, blending Punjabi and Western folk with a modern edge; Ding Frisby, a guitar-wielding drag performer who plays folk punk protest songs; Buffalo Ghost, heartfelt folk rock from Sheffield’s Joe Armitage; Lilian, haunting songs inspired by folklore and real world struggles. Satnam kicks off the concert at 8pm and Lilian rounds off the evening, performing from 11pm. The event starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 (waged), £5 low waged or unwaged. Available on the door or online through bit.ly/folkagainstfascism

A previous concert, Rock For Refugees, organised by Chesterfield Love Music Hate Racism, attracted 90 people and raised £700 for the North Derbyshire Refugee Support Group.

Rare Occasion will headline the fundraising folk evening at Bakewell’s Medway Centre on April 8 where they will be supported by Rakestone and Robyn Wallis Johnson.

Rakestone are a five-piece folk band who sing contemporary songs written by the likes of Richard Thompson and Karine Polwart; traditional songs and songs of their own, interspersed with high energy, boot-stomping Celtic tunes.

Robyn Wallis Johnson draws inspiration from the late 1960s singer-songwriters. She captivates audiences with her gutsy and sentimental songs and tales of life, love, loss and liberation.

Tickets cost £12 and £8 (students), available from Maxwell’s Book Shop, call Di on 07875593978 or Jude on 07896368217, or pay on the door. Proceeds go to Oxfam. There will be a bar. Attendees are urged to bring cash.

Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 7.30pm.