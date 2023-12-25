Big Girls Don't Cry show will rewind the classic hits of Frankie Valli on Sheffield stage
Frankie Valli’s iconic songs will be performed in a tribute show touring to Sheffield.
A phenomenal cast and live band will present all the much-loved hits at the City Hall on October 2, 2024.
Number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What A Night) and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to stardom during the Sixties and Seventies. The boys from New Jersey have sold an incredible 100 million record sales worldwide.
There’s a Four Seasons song that shares a special place in everyone’s heart. Listen out for your favourite in the tribute show Big Girls Don’t Cry at the City Hall.
Tickets cost £36.95; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk