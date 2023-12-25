Frankie Valli’s iconic songs will be performed in a tribute show touring to Sheffield.

A phenomenal cast and live band will present all the much-loved hits at the City Hall on October 2, 2024.

Number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What A Night) and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to stardom during the Sixties and Seventies. The boys from New Jersey have sold an incredible 100 million record sales worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a Four Seasons song that shares a special place in everyone’s heart. Listen out for your favourite in the tribute show Big Girls Don’t Cry at the City Hall.