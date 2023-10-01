Beveley Craven and Judie Tzuke will be performing at St Peter's Church, Belper on November 4, 2023.

The concert at St Peter’s Church, Belper on November 4 will see Beverley team up with Judie Tzuke & The Gabriella String Quartet in an all-new show.

Beverley said: “I’m not planning on doing any more shows after this tour. I’ve been writing, recording and performing now for over 40 years. This Strings Attached show is pretty special for both Jude and I, so it feels like the right time to hang up my headphones and ‘retire' on a high note.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judie said: “The most important thing for Jude and I is that we really want to enjoy ourselves with these shows. We’ve done the hard slog and the decades of sustaining our careers (albeit mostly under the radar). We planned this tour because we genuinely want to do it, not because we have anything to prove or promote.”

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brit Award winner Beverley first shot to fame in 1991 with her debut album featuring the hit singles Holding On, Woman to Woman and the eternal classic, Promise Me. Judie Tzuke first came to prominence in 1979 with her timeless classic hit Stay With Me Till Dawn and the critically acclaimed album Welcome To The Cruise.

Most Popular

Their show promises to be a highlight of the autumn season of concerts at St Peter’s Church that are being promoted by George Gunby.

The Take That Experience, widely regarded as the premier Take That tribute, will bring outstanding vocals, iconic dance steps and costumes to Belper on October 14. The evening will not only feature the hits but also a special Robbie Wlliams’ set that includes Rock DJ and Angels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC broadcaster Bob Harris and author/music journalist Colin Hall will visit St Peter’s Church on October 24 with their speaking tour based around their appreciation of The Beatles. Their presentation will include rare archive from Bob Harris’ collection of interviews with Lennon & McCartney. By 1963 the pair had written so many songs they simply couldn’t all be accommodated on just their own Beatles releases, so it made artistic and economic good sense for them to be offered to other artists such as Cilla Black, Billy J. Kramer and Tommy Quickly. Bob and Colin’s presentation ‘The Songs The Beatles Gave Away’ is the story behind these songs, the hits, the misses and the demos that the group never gave away.

‘Whispering’ Bob Harris, OBE has been at the very heart of UK music scene for the best part of 50 years. He has established a worldwide reputation as one of the most trusted and influential broadcasters of his generation. For the past 20 years Colin Hall has been the custodian at John Lennon’s

childhood home Mendips, guiding the likes of Bob Dylan, Yoko Ono and James Taylor around the property; he’s written two books on The Fab Four and presented a BBC Radio 4 documentary with Alexei Sayle titled The Lennon Visitors.