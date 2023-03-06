Beth Hart performs at Sheffield City Hall on Saturday, March 11 (photo: Roxanne de Roode)

Blues singer Beth will be singing at the City Hall on Saturday, March 11, in support of her latest album which was one of her most profound undertakings to date. The Grammy-nominated artist channelled the legendary voice of Robert Plant when she recorded the tracks for A Tribute To Led Zeppelin.

The nine-song album includes Whole Lotta Love, Stairway to Heaven, The Crunge, Black Dog and Good TImes Bad Times.

During the recording sessions Beth was accompanied by A-list musicians including producer Rob Cavallo on guitar along with Tim Pierce (Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner), on bass was Chris Chaney (Rob Zombie, Slash), keyboards were Jamie Muhoberac (Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones), on drums Dorian Crozier (Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, Joe Cocker) and Matt Laug (Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper), with orchestral arrangements by David Campbell (Muse, Beyoncé).

Talking about the music and legacy of Zeppelin, American singer-songwriter Beth said: "It's so beautifully done, it's timeless. It will go on forever. Sometimes people come along, and they're from another planet, and they make these pieces of art which will forever be."

The seed was sown for A Tribute To Led Zeppelin, while Beth was recording her previous album, War In My Mind, three years ago. In the studio she did an impromptu version of Led Zepp’s classic Whole Lotta Love in front of producer Rob and engineer Doug McKean (Goo Goo Dolls, Adam Lambert).

Fans attending her concert in Sheffield will be hearing songs from the albums War In My Mind and Fire On The Floor.

Beth has wowed audiences all over the world with her astounding voice. A reviewer for the music magazine Mojo said: “Sounding like her vocal cords are marinated in nicotine and whisky, Beth Hart wields her voice like an earth-scorching flame-thrower.,. Hart shows no trepidation finding the right balance between gusto and good taste.”

Her latest tour includes a full band sell-out show at the London Palladium on March 18. On a previous visit to the UK, she sold out the Royal Albert Hall.

Touring with Beth is special guest Connor Selby whose self-titled album is released on March 3 by Provogue.

Connor has been nominated at the UK Blues Awards for Acoustic Act of the Year, Instrumentalist of the Year, Blues Vocalist of the Year and Blues Artist of the Year 2023, the results of which will be announced on April 13.

Connor is one of the brightest guitarists on the UK blues scene. He has already been voted Young Artist of the Year at the UK Blues Awards for the last three consecutive years (2020, 2021, 2023). He has an impressive venue checklist, including Wembley Stadium, where he opened for The Who in 2019 and has since gone on to play BST Hyde Park, London, on a bill with Pearl Jam, Stereophonics and Johnny Marr in the summer of 2022.