The first Derby Summer Sessions will take over Markeaton Park in 2024. Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 1) at 9am, via www.smmrsessions.com

Gabrielle will be special guest at Tom Jones’ concert on July 13, while Rick Astley, The Lightning Seeds and Deco will be opening for Madness on July 14.

Pop powerhouse Becky Hill, who has won multiple BRIT Awards, tops the first show on July 12. Becky, a pioneer in electronic music, is known for her distinctive voice and hit collaborations in the dance-pop genre, with everyone from David Guetta to Little Simz over the last decade. She has written and/or performed on seventeen UK top 40 singles, including five top 10 singles and a UK number 1, amassing more than four billion streams on Spotify alone.

Becky Hill, Tom Jones and Madness will headline the first Derby Summer Sessions at Markeaton Park from July 12 to 14, 2024.

Welsh legend Tom Jones is renowned for penning timeless classics including It’s Not Unusual, She’s A Lady and Sex Bomb and selling more than 100 million records. He has won multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award. One of the most successful artists of all time, Sir Tom was awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth in 2006.

Iconic British band Madness has been delighting fans since the late 70s with their infectious blend of ska, pop and new wave. Their hits like Our House and Baggy Trousers are synonymous with their quirky and upbeat style. This beloved band continues to delight fans of all ages with their music and stage presence.

Gabrielle is currently celebrating 30 years of her smash hit number one single Dreams. Renowned for her soulful voice, Gabrielle also scored a chart-topper with the song Rise and enjoyed top ten success in the UK with singles Out Of Reach, Give Me A Little More TIme and When a Woman.

Eighties pop sensation Rick Astley topped the charts around the world with his era-defining classic Never Gonna Give You Up. The Lightning Seeds, who gifted the world the iconic football anthem Three Lions, will light up the Summer Sessions stage with their melodic and cheerful indie pop. Deco will also join the party, delivering 80s synth-speckled contemporary pop hits.

Peter Taylor, co-founder of live music and events promoter Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to present the inaugural Derby Summer Sessions line-up, featuring a spectacular array of talent that spans generations and genres. We're bringing the best of the music world to Derby to create some lasting music memories, from Becky Hill's pop anthems, to the enduring charisma of Sir Tom Jones and of course, the unmissable energy of Madness."

Derby is one of five cities in England to be hosting Summer Sessions in 2024. Chepstow Racecourse, Bedford Park, Plymouth Hoe and Southampton’s Guildhall Square will also be welcoming fans to a star-studded weekend of live entertainment.