The Hives playing at Bearded Theory in 2022 (photo: Apertunes)

Bakewell’s Thornbridge Brewery are among those supplying The Catton Fiddle temporary traditional ale house at the festival site in Catton Park, Walton on Trent.

The festival, which runs from May 25 to 28, will feature performances by the iconic Pretenders, alt-rock band Interpol, Scottish heroes Primal Scream, self-proclaimed gypsy-swing punk rockers Gogol Bordello, one of synth pop’s founding fathers Gary Numan, seven-piece Celtic-punks Flogging Molly, post-punk paragons Echo & The Bunnymen and left-wing activist Billy Bragg.

Important artists of the moment Skindred, Kid Kapichi, Anna Calvi, Beth Orton, Viagra Boys, Yard Act, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, The Beths, Witch Fever and more will also be performing at the festival.

Bearded Theory offers a crafts and healing space where you can acquire new skills to take home, excite your senses and treat your body, mind and spirit.

Alongside a spectacular musical bill, food and drinks offering and alternative grassroots culture amid the picturesque location of The National Forest, Bearded Theory has an award-winning Children’s Village and Festival School that celebrates the amalgamation of the importance of education and family time.Organisers have frozen ticket prices for teens and children at 2022 prices to ensure that families can enjoy festival season together, and with something for everyone at this year’s event, a trip to Bearded Theory really is an ideal weekend away for the whole family.