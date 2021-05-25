Beans on Toast to perform in Derby on favourite indie venues tour

Beans on Toast will perform at The Venue, Derby.

A long-standing hit at festivals, Beans will air his trademark simple songs about complicated subjects at The Venue, Derby, on December 15, 2021.

Expect songs, stories, laughing, drinking, thinking and celebrating from a singer who can’t wait to crawl out of the cocoon of lockdown.

Having released an album every year since 2009, Beans went one better in 2020 with the release of two new records: ‘Knee Deep in Nostalgia’ (produced by Frank Turner) and ‘The Unforeseeable Future’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor: