Beans on Toast shares his love of life ahead of gigs in Derby and Sheffield to plug new album

Beans On Toast will perform live at The Venue, Derby, and at The Leadmill in Sheffield.

His latest recording Survival of the Friendliest is due out on December 1 and will be plugged at shows in The Venue, Derby, on December 15, 2021 and at The Leadmill, Sheffield, on February 27, 2022.

As a taster for the album, Beans has launched its first single which is titled Not Everybody Thinks We’re Doomed. Its cheerful video stars Mollie Cook, a dental nurse from Lancashire, who used her time away from the surgery during lockdown learning to skate like a pro.

Beans said: “I love life. I'm constantly inspired by the crazy world in which we find ourselves. The road ahead may not be an easy one, but I refuse to believe it's all for nothing and that we should roll over and quietly wait for extinction. If that's the future we imagine, then that's the future we will get. We need to visualise a better future. We need to adapt, and we need to celebrate the things worth celebrating. That's what this song is, a celebration of life and our future. Bring it on. Chaos and all.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The song’s backing arrangements are by Blaine Harrison and Jack Flanagan of the Mystery Jets, both of whom play throughout his upcoming album. Blaine also produced Survival of the Friendliest, which is a record about hope, positivity and camaraderie.