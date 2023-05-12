Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 6 Music presenter, will perform with his electronica duo UNE at The Old Lockup, Wirksworth, on Saturday, May 20.

Mark from BBC Radio 6 Music will be accompanied by Hacienda habituee and re-mix wizard Paul S Langley at the Old Lockup in Wirksworth on Saturday, May 20.

UNE will be supported by The Silver Field in a show which starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £16.96 from www.eventbrite.co.uk.The live show by UNE promises to be the highlight of a two-day Locktronica festival at the venue.

Ten electronica acts comprising the best singers, songwriters and musicians in the area will showcase their sounds in free gigs on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s line-up is as follows: 12 noon – Flavz (glitchy electronica/rap), 1pm – Brawny (melodic breakbeat/electronica), 2pm – Oma G (original beats, international rap), 3pm – Die Dan Die (trance EDM), 4pm – James Glew (melodic electronica).

Sunday’s artists are: 12 noon – Nick Jonah Davis (ambient/atmospheric), 1pm – Debbie and the Sea of Fire (wonky noise pop), 2pm –South-Facer (improvised dark ambient soundscapes), 3pm – Analogue Electronic Whatever (electronic synth pop), 4pm – Project Emptyhead (cinematic electronic dance).

Locktronica is organised by MusicWirks, a social enterprise dedicated to the provision of support, education and performance opportunities to musicians and in particular young artists.

Tim Freeman, proprietor of The Old Lockup and one of four friends involved in Music Wirks, runs outdoor gigs at his b&b as part of Wirksworth Arts Festival. He started out with a few bales for people to sit on and called it Lockstock. Tim said: “It's been going since 2012 and has gone from purely amateur local acts to last year having Judie Tzuke headlining.”

Lockstock has grown into one of the most popular events of the festival’s Art & Architecture Trail Weekend with two days of free live music and a ticketed event on the Saturday evening.

Tim said: “My aim with MusicWirks is to be able to hand the running of the company on to a group of young people as an educational/work experience resource. I’ve spoken to a number of educators who think it's a great idea but getting organisations to take us up on that is proving difficult.”

MusicWirks’ aims include giving young people, considering careers in event management or performance, the opportunity to stage events themselves, controlling every aspect of the process from top to bottom and gaining experience that will make them more employable. This would include young people learning about the practical aspects of business, planning, health & safety, welfare, event management and performance to the point that they will be in a position to run a MusicWirks stage at a recognised music festival.

