BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Stuart Maconie will host Northern Soul Orchestrated concert in Sheffield

Northern Soul classic anthems curated by BBC Radio 6 Music broadcaster Stuart Maconie will be performed in a concert heading for Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Mar 2024, 05:30 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 09:16 GMT
Stuart Maconie will host the Northern Soul Orchestrated concert at Sheffield City Hall on May 16, 2024 (photo: Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images)Stuart Maconie will host the Northern Soul Orchestrated concert at Sheffield City Hall on May 16, 2024 (photo: Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images)
The BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Manchester based Joe Duddell, will join forces with special guest vocalists in Northern Soul Orchestrated at the City Hall on May 16, 2024.

The concert, which will be hosted by Stuart Maconie, promises to transport audiences back in time. . Originating in the industrial regions in the 1960s and 70s across the North and the Midlands, the Northern Soul subculture emerged as a passionate and vibrant all-night dance movement centered around American soul music.

Tickets for Northern Soul Orchestrated are priced from £44.50 available from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

