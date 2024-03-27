The BBC Concert Orchestra, conducted by Manchester based Joe Duddell, will join forces with special guest vocalists in Northern Soul Orchestrated at the City Hall on May 16, 2024.

The concert, which will be hosted by Stuart Maconie, promises to transport audiences back in time. . Originating in the industrial regions in the 1960s and 70s across the North and the Midlands, the Northern Soul subculture emerged as a passionate and vibrant all-night dance movement centered around American soul music.