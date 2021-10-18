BBC Radio 3 musical duo play concert in Derbyshire

Sophie Rosa and Miloš Milivojević play at St Alkmund's Church, Duffield, on October 30.

The pair, who have won prizes in major competitions and regularly broadcast for BBC Radio 3, play at St Alkmund’s Church, Duffield, on Saturday, October 30.

Their programme, entitled Two For Tango will include Johann Strauss Wiener Blut, Kreisler Liebeslied, Brahms Hungarian Dance No.5, Monti Czardas and Piazzolla Histoire Du Tango.

Sophie and Miloš have released CDs to critical acclaim on Nimbus and Champs Hill record labels.

Tickets £15 (adult), £14 (concession) and £7 (student) are available from Caroline Morgan (tel. 07977 091171), online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com or on the door.

For details about Music at Duffield and future concerts go to www.musicatduffield.com