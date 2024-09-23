Baroque Alchemy will be playing at the Cavendish Hall, Chatsworth on September 24 (photo: Beth Mercer Photography)

Classical music is given a contemporary edge in the first concert of Peak Music’s new season.

Baroque Alchemy, comprising the world’s leading recorder player, Piers Adams, and electronic wizard Lyndy Mayle bring baroque music into the 21st century. Audience members at the Cavendish Hall, Chatsworth on September 24, 2024 can expect Handel with a rock/synth bassline, Telemann in a cool jazz version and Bach with a dash of reggae.

The society’s programme continues on October 14 with the more conventional, but equally talented and renowned Villiers Quartet. The group have presented masterclasses at home and in the USA and have featured on BBC Radio 3 and BBC TV. Their programme will include quartets by Haydn, Fung and Beethoven.

An unusual combination of flute, viola and harp is in store for the concert on November 28. The multi award-winning Pileas Ensemble will perform works by a wide variety of composers, including Debussy, Prokofiev and Richard Rodney Bennett.

In the spirit of Peak Music’s mission of bringing world-class performers to local audiences, the afternoon

concert on March 29 features pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, fresh from her recent debut at the BBC

Proms. Jeneba is much in demand for performances and recordings and has recently signed exclusively

with Sony Classical for her first recital album for release in 2025. At the Cavendish Hall she will perform

works by Scarlatti, Chopin, Scriabin and Prokofiev.

The season’s final concert on April 27, again in the afternoon, features star violinist Lizzie Ball, who will be well

known to local music lovers, on this occasion teamed with Serbian accordionist Milos Milivojevic. Milos is continuously in demand internationally and has even managed an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing. The pair will perform excerpts from Stravinsky’s The Firebird, Copland’s El Salon Mexico and the Piaf favourite, La Vie En Rose.

For more information, including tickets and membership of the Peak Music Society, go to