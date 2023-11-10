Bands play the hits of Guns 'n' Roses, Electric Light Orchestra, Blondie and UB40 at gigs in Derbyshire
November 16
Steeleye Span. Buxton Opera House.
Isaac Neilson. The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Verity/Bronham Band (Jon Verity Band and Del Bronham). The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 17
The Real Thing. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Towards The Sun, Escape Plan. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Cold Flame. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. The Crown Inn, Somercotes.
Bootleg Blondie. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Scratch. The Queens Head, Buxton.
The UB40 Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Dirt Box Disco. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
November 18
So Diva - The Last Days of Disco. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Guns Or Roses. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Metropolis. New Whittington Social Institute (Bottom Club), High Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield.#
Facsimile. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Explosive Light Orchestra. St Peter's Church, Belper.
Canadians In Space. Boat Inn, Cromford.
Soul Battalion. Creswell Events Centre, Creswell.
Trinity Road, George Inn, Tideswell.
Setrakain. The Old Clubhouse, Buxton.
Rose Amongst Thorns. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Joel Gardner. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Playback. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Guns N Roses Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Definitely Maybe vs Complete Stone Roses (tributes to Oasis and The Stone Roses). The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Brew Droop. White Horse, Morledge. Derby.
The Modest. The Boat House, Shardlow, Derby.
Reason To Leave. Victoria Inn, Derby.
Murder Of Crows. The Tavern, Hatton, Derby.
November 19
Dark Lightning. Spanish Bar, Market Street, Ilkeston.
Ollie Holroyd. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
November 20
James Oliver. The Flowerpot, Derby.