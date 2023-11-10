News you can trust since 1855
Bands play the hits of Guns 'n' Roses, Electric Light Orchestra, Blondie and UB40 at gigs in Derbyshire

A big week for tribute bands playing the hits of Guns ‘n’ Roses, Electric Light Orchestra, Blondie, UB40, Oasis and The Stone Roses at venues around Derbyshire. Concerts by The Real Thing and Steeleye Span keep it, er, real!
By Gay Bolton
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:41 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT
Guns Or Roses play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, November 18.
Guns Or Roses play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, November 18.

November 16

Steeleye Span. Buxton Opera House.

Isaac Neilson. The Queens Head, Buxton.

Explosive Light Orchestra will entertain fans at St Peter's Church, Belper on Saturday, November 18 (photo: Billibee Creative Studio)
Explosive Light Orchestra will entertain fans at St Peter's Church, Belper on Saturday, November 18 (photo: Billibee Creative Studio)
    The Verity/Bronham Band (Jon Verity Band and Del Bronham). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    November 17

    The Real Thing. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Towards The Sun, Escape Plan. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Cold Flame. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. The Crown Inn, Somercotes.

    Bootleg Blondie. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

    Scratch. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    The UB40 Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Dirt Box Disco. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    November 18

    So Diva - The Last Days of Disco. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Guns Or Roses. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Metropolis. New Whittington Social Institute (Bottom Club), High Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield.#

    Facsimile. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Explosive Light Orchestra. St Peter's Church, Belper.

    Canadians In Space. Boat Inn, Cromford.

    Soul Battalion. Creswell Events Centre, Creswell.

    Trinity Road, George Inn, Tideswell.

    Setrakain. The Old Clubhouse, Buxton.

    Rose Amongst Thorns. The Queens Head, Buxton.

    Joel Gardner. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

    Playback. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

    Guns N Roses Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Definitely Maybe vs Complete Stone Roses (tributes to Oasis and The Stone Roses). The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Brew Droop. White Horse, Morledge. Derby.

    The Modest. The Boat House, Shardlow, Derby.

    Reason To Leave. Victoria Inn, Derby.

    Murder Of Crows. The Tavern, Hatton, Derby.

    November 19

    Dark Lightning. Spanish Bar, Market Street, Ilkeston.

    Ollie Holroyd. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    November 20

    James Oliver. The Flowerpot, Derby.

