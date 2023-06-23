Riffler, composed of lead guitarist Brian Hemsley, drummer John Grant, singer April Parker, rhythm guitarist Balazs Bede and bass player Steve Sloan, will play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on July 8, 2023.

The gig is a celebration of Riffler’s 15th anniversary and also in aid of a good cause because it’s raising money for a centre that helps people who have Multiple Sclerosis.

John said: “The reason for this is that for many years I have worked alongside a good friend of mine who is called James Lyenger, a top sound engineer who has been involved in raising millions for charities. Unfortunately James contracted Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis eight years ago which has caused him some problems but James being James just gets his head down and cracks on to please everybody as usual. Sadly James doesn’t get much help for his own charity so I thought it was about time we did something for him hence the music gig Just For You.

John Grant has been drumming for more than 50 years and performed a few gigs with the legendary Joe Cocker.

James said: “I have worked with Riffler in this and previous incarnations. I have worked with many, many bands over the years, some very famous ones and some not so famous. I think my most enjoyable event was producing the Rolling Stones in Moscow. It’s been my pleasure to engineer for Nigel Farage on his Brexit roadshows, culminating in Parliament Square. I love what I do.”

The charity gig at Real Time Live will be headlined by Riffler whose lead singer April Parker hails from Eckington. Riffler’s repertoire covers a wide genre of music and includes hits by Pink Floyd and Joan Jett. Pop covers band Lump will be the support.

John Grant who is originally from Sheffield, is managing director of a company based in Shirebrook that designs and builds exhibition and stage sets.

He’s had a lifelong passion for drumming and as a young musician played several gigs with Joe Cocker at The Pheasant at Sheffield Lane Top. He said: “I got the taste for more and over the years I have had the privilege of performing with so many great guys and bands from all over; I don’t regret a single late night. I have been a drummer for over 50 years now and still going strong with my band Riffler.”