John Grant is drummer with the covers band Riffler who will play Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on Saturday, July 8.

The gig is a celebration of Riffler’s 15th anniversary and also raising money for a centre which helps people who have Multiple Sclerosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, managing director of Motion Five, a company based on New Brook Business Park, Weighbridge Road, Shirebrook, which designs and builds exhibition and stage sets, said: “The reason for this is that for many years I have worked alongside a good friend of mine called James Lyenger, a top sound engineer who has been involved in raising millions for charities.

Riffler, composed of lead guitarist Brian Hemsley, drummer John Grant, singer April Parker, rhythm guitarist Balazs Bede and bass player Steve Sloan, will play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on July 8, 2023.

Most Popular

“Unfortunately, James contracted primary progressive multiple sclerosis eight years ago which has caused him some problems but James being James just gets his head down and cracks on to please everybody as usual.

“Sadly James doesn’t get much help for his own charity, so I thought it was about time we did something for him hence the music gig, Just For You.”

James said: “I have worked with Riffler in this and previous incarnations. I have worked with many, many bands over the years, some very famous ones and some not so famous. I think my most enjoyable event was producing the Rolling Stones in Moscow. It’s been my pleasure to engineer for Nigel Farage on his Brexit roadshows, culminating in Parliament Square. I love what I do.”

John Grant has been drumming for more than 50 years and performed a few gigs with the legendary Joe Cocker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity gig at Real Time Live will be headlined by Riffler, whose repertoire covers a wide genre of music and includes hits by Pink Floyd and Joan Jett. Support comes from pop covers band Lump.

John has had a lifelong passion for drumming and as a young musician played several gigs with Joe Cocker in Sheffield.

He said: “I got the taste for more and over the years I have had the privilege of performing with so many great guys and bands from all over; I don’t regret a single late night. I have been a drummer for more than 50 years now and am still going strong with my band Riffler.”