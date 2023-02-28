News you can trust since 1855
Bakewell school hosts Mozart concert

Compositions by Mozart have been chosen by a Derbyshire choir for their forthcoming concert.

By Gay Bolton
The Derbyshire Singers performing at a previous concert in Derby Cathedral (photo: J. Francis)
The Derbyshire Singers will present The Music of Mozart at Lady Manners School, Bakewell, on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

They will perform Requiem and Veni Sancte Spiritus during the concert which includes Horn Concerto No 4 to be played by Ben Hulme.

Soloists will be Alison Rose ( soprano), Beth Moxon (mezzo), Andrew Mackenzie-Wicks (tenor) and Tim Mirfin (bass).

The Music of Mozart concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 are available online at www.derbyshiresingers.org.

