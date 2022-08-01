Baghdaddies, Imperial Leisure, The Haggis Horns headline boutique Knot Tied Festival on Derbyshire border

Baghdaddies will be the main attraction on the Sunday (photo: Brendan Clayton)

Knot Tied Festival will run at Povey Farm,Lightwood Lane, Norton, near Dronfield, from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, 2022.

DJs from the Midlands and Yorkshire will be showcasing their skills and sounds.

Alternative hip-hop artist Matic Mouth

Family entertainment will include a speed quiz, hat decorating workshop, kids’ pirate show, fashion show and a cabaret/talent show.

The main attraction on Friday night will be The Haggis Horns, a seven-piece funk extravaganza comprising trained jazz musicians who weave soul, hip-hop and afrobeat into their sound. With four funk-fuelled albums to their credit, the band have been rocking crowds the world over. Members of The Haggis Horns have performed and recorded with Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Corinne Bailey Rae, Mark Ronson, Elbow, Adele, Robbie Williams, Duran Duran, Lily Allen and KT Tunstall.

Imperial Leisure will bring their party band sound to the festival on Saturday. The group started life in 2001 and released four singles in 2008 during a year which saw them play the Dance stage at Glastonbury and the Red stage at Bestival. Imperial Leisure have released three albums to date and after a two-year pause played a gig in Bristol last December which set the ball rolling for a return to live performances.

Sunday’s headliners Baghdaddies specialise in world music, playing an exhilarating cocktail of Balkan melodies, ska and Latin brass. The wandering brass troubadours bring energy and humour to their performance and are renowned for taking themselves very seriously so audiences don’t have to.

Other acts not to be missed at Knot Tied Festival include:

Matic Mouth – alternative hip-hop soloist from Sheffield;

Unknown Era – a Nottingham-based band playing high-energy, politically conscious rock with elements of ska, hip-hop, Balkan, dub and punk;

Chinchilla Death Cult – a ska group from Leeds;

Ryan Taylor – funk and soul keyboard player, based in Sheffield, who has headlined Glastonbury’s jazz and blues stage twice, headlined Tramlines and played Y Not festivals;

The Beatles Dub Club – DJ Chris Arnold showcases the Fab Four like you’ve never heard them before with a selection of covers and remixes.

A chill-out zone will enable visitors to relax in hammocks or on straw bales around a firepit while DJs play relaxing tunes against a backdrop of colour-washed trees of light.

This will be the second Knot Tied festival and will offer street food vendors, a bar, amazing decor, fantastic lighting and space for camping, glamping, camper vans and caravans.

Adult weekend tickets cost £106, teenager 12-17 years £44, child 5-12 years £33, under 5s free when buying adult ticket.

Day tickets per adult cost £30, teenager £11.80, child £9.30, under 5s free when buying adult ticket.

Festival goers can camp in style in glamping bell tents containing mattress, bedding, rugs, throws, cushions, fairy lights, bedside table that are available at £260 (four-bed tent) or £200 (two-people tent).

Camper/van caravan weekend tickets £30 or £40 (with awning or gazebo).

Car parking for the weekend costs £10.