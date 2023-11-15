Bad Manners return to stages in Sheffield and Nottingham with good-time ska tunes and silly antics
Fronted by legendary vocalist Buster Bloodvessel who is the only original member, the band will be performing at The Leadmill, Sheffield on December 8 and wind up their 10-date tour at Nottingham’s Rock City on December 22.
Max Splodge (lead singer of Splodgenessabounds) will open for Bad Manners by performing a solo set.
Rising to prominence during the late ‘70s ska revival movement, Bad Manners quickly gained early exposure through 2-Tone Records package tours and an appearance in the live documentary Dance Craze. Securing themselves a string of UK hits including Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu, Lip Up Fatty, Special Brew and Can Can, the band are heading into their 46th year with no signs of stopping.
Having spent 111 weeks in the UK singles chart between 1980 and 1983 and releasing nine albums between 1980 and 2001, Bad Manners have relentlessly toured across the UK, Europe, America, Japan, New Zealand and Australia over the past four decades.
And fans in England are eagerly looking forward to their rip-roaring live show of aggressive and highly danceable good-time ska this winter; several dates on the tour have already sold out.
Tickets for the Sheffield show cost £25.20, go to www.gigantic.com; tickets for the Nottingham show cost £26.31, go to www.alttickets.com