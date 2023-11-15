Novelty ska favourites Bad Manners are bringing their silly antics and catalogue of hits back to stages this winter.

Bad Manners are performing at The Leadmill, Sheffield on December 8 and Rock City, Nottingham on December 22, 2023.

Fronted by legendary vocalist Buster Bloodvessel who is the only original member, the band will be performing at The Leadmill, Sheffield on December 8 and wind up their 10-date tour at Nottingham’s Rock City on December 22.

Max Splodge (lead singer of Splodgenessabounds) will open for Bad Manners by performing a solo set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising to prominence during the late ‘70s ska revival movement, Bad Manners quickly gained early exposure through 2-Tone Records package tours and an appearance in the live documentary Dance Craze. Securing themselves a string of UK hits including Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu, Lip Up Fatty, Special Brew and Can Can, the band are heading into their 46th year with no signs of stopping.

Most Popular

Having spent 111 weeks in the UK singles chart between 1980 and 1983 and releasing nine albums between 1980 and 2001, Bad Manners have relentlessly toured across the UK, Europe, America, Japan, New Zealand and Australia over the past four decades.

And fans in England are eagerly looking forward to their rip-roaring live show of aggressive and highly danceable good-time ska this winter; several dates on the tour have already sold out.