Bad Manners bring the party spirit to the Barrow Hill Rail Ale Festival in Chesterfield

Bad Manners entertained the crowds as thousands of people from as far away as Finland flocked to Chesterfield’s iconic railway heritage centre at Barrow Hill for their Rail Ale festival.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 22nd May 2023, 18:43 BST

Led by inimitable frontman Buster Bloodvessel, the band put on an energetic show that was lapped up by the crowd as eagerly as the hundreds of real ales they had to try.

Alexa Stott, marketing manager at Barrow Hill Roundhouse, said: "The feedback we’ve had on the music has been amazing. Bad Manners were so funny and Buster Bloodvessel really engaged with the audience – they loved him and he loved them back. He’s such a character.”

These great photos from the gig were captured by Phil Thorns. You can see more of his work on his instagram page @philthorns_photography

Buster Boodvessel of Bad Manners

1. Rail Ale

Buster Boodvessel of Bad Manners Photo: PHIL THORNS

There was a party atmosphere at the event

2. Rail Ale

There was a party atmosphere at the event Photo: PHIL THORNS

Boogie night at Rail Ale

3. Rail Ale

Boogie night at Rail Ale Photo: PHIL THORNS

Bad Manners in full flow

4. Rail Ale

Bad Manners in full flow Photo: PHIL THORNS

