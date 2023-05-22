Bad Manners bring the party spirit to the Barrow Hill Rail Ale Festival in Chesterfield

Bad Manners entertained the crowds as thousands of people from as far away as Finland flocked to Chesterfield’s iconic railway heritage centre at Barrow Hill for their Rail Ale festival.

Led by inimitable frontman Buster Bloodvessel, the band put on an energetic show that was lapped up by the crowd as eagerly as the hundreds of real ales they had to try.

Alexa Stott, marketing manager at Barrow Hill Roundhouse, said: "The feedback we’ve had on the music has been amazing. Bad Manners were so funny and Buster Bloodvessel really engaged with the audience – they loved him and he loved them back. He’s such a character.”

These great photos from the gig were captured by Phil Thorns. You can see more of his work on his instagram page @philthorns_photography

