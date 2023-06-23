Aza Brown

His ninth single, Wasting Away, is released on digital platforms from Friday, June 23. The song is a sunny blast of catchy power pop and is accompanied by a cool video shot on golden sands against bright blue skies thousands of miles away.

Aza said: “I've developed an affection for Mexico - I've been there twice now, and have particularly been enamoured by Puerto Escondido on the Pacific (West) Coast.

"It's got a really bustling music scene there, and I’ve played nine gigs with a band called "The Lost Puertos". We played an all British set by bands like The Beatles, Stones, The Who, David Bowie, The Clash, Paolo Nutini and even Harry Styles. It went down amazingly well. I'll be going back for three months every year. The Lost Puertos are hoping to help me play my own music out there next January. I've even started learning Spanish.”

Meanwhile, Aza has several high-profile bookings with the Derbyshire band he fronts. His group The WonderWhys will be playing at the F1 British Grand Prix on July 7.

Aza said: “I've completely stopped drinking and I'm "in training" for the Silverstone gig - the promoter says the stage is ‘big enough for U2!’ We'll be recording it with five different cameras, which should really help us get even more top gigs.”