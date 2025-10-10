Rob Kingsley stars in A Vision of Elvis at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on October 18, 2025.

Multi award-winning tribute artist Rob Kingsley stars in A Vision of Elvis which is touring to Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob – winner of the National Tribute Music Awards’ Official Elvis Show an No1 Male Tribute – has also been voted Grand European Champion and Best Vegas Elvis at Europe’s largest Elvis competition.

His talent continues to shine in A Vision of Elvis which is touring to the Winding Wheel Theatre on October 18, 2025. Rob said: “In this sensational new show you will experience an epic audio-visual journey through time like you've never seen before. Featuring the classic hits like Suspicious Minds, Burning Love, In The Ghetto, American Trilogy and many, many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The costumes, instruments and stage setting are authentically recreated. Surrounded by outstanding musicians, backing vocalists and production team the audience will be taken on an emotional rollercoaster through time.”

Long-time Elvis friend, photographer and tour manager Ed Bonja said of Rob: “He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis – his charisma, his gestures – hell, he even walks like Elvis!”

Tickets cost £30.40 for A Vision of Elvis at the Winding Wheel Theatre, available at www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345 222.