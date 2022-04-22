Award-winning The Rheingans Sisters line up Sheffield date on new album tour

Multi-instrumentalists Rowan and Anna Rheingans will perform selections from their latest release, Receiver, at Shakespeares, Sheffield, on April 24.

The Rheingans Sisters are BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners, scooping the honour in 2016 for their song Mackerel which was voted best original track.

They grew up in the Hope Valley and learned to play the fiddle at an early age, encouraged by their mum, a musician, and father, a violin maker.

Tickets cost £12 (advance) or £14 on the door, book on the website www.wegottickets.com/event/538587

