Award-winning The Rheingans Sisters line up Sheffield date on new album tour

Award-winning musicians The Rheingans Sisters will be touring their fourth album to Sheffield.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 5:30 am

Multi-instrumentalists Rowan and Anna Rheingans will perform selections from their latest release, Receiver, at Shakespeares, Sheffield, on April 24.

The Rheingans Sisters are BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners, scooping the honour in 2016 for their song Mackerel which was voted best original track.

They grew up in the Hope Valley and learned to play the fiddle at an early age, encouraged by their mum, a musician, and father, a violin maker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Tickets cost £12 (advance) or £14 on the door, book on the website www.wegottickets.com/event/538587

READ THIS: Derbyshire community project to create Peace Doves artwork for cathedral

A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times editor:

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

Sheffield